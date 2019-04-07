FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe weather and heavy rainfall projected Sunday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Sunday has been designated a First Alert Action Day. This special designation means disruptive weather is likely and you need to take steps to ensure safety to life and property.
The main threats will be severe weather and heavy rainfall, which could lead to localized flash flooding. The primary severe threats will be damaging wind and hail, but an isolated tornado can’t be totally ruled out.
Rainfall totals will average between one to two inches with a few spots picking up three to four inches into Monday morning. The hardest hit areas could see some nuisance street flooding and standing water in low-lying flood prone areas. Some steps you can take are securing any loose items outside, parking your vehicle under cover, reviewing your severe weather safety plan with your children and making sure you have a way of receiving emergency weather alerts.
The main threat for strong to severe t-storms looks to be after dark Sunday night into early predawn Monday. Showers and t-storms will be possible as early as the afternoon, but activity is forecast to only be isolated in nature.
The threat for active weather should come to an end by daybreak Monday. Monday will see passing off and on showers through the day. We finally trend dry by late morning Tuesday. It stays mainly dry through the rest of the work week before our next storm system is set to arrive next weekend.
Right now, the forecast models are split as to which day will be wettest. For now, the First Alert forecast shows a wetter Sunday, but that could flip flop in subsequent forecast updates.
