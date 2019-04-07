FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Keeping an eye on the storm Sunday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A First Alert Action Day has been declared for the remainder of Sunday into the predawn hours of Monday. Strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing all modes of severe weather and heavy rainfall which could lead to localized flash flooding, are forecast to push into and slowly move through the area tonight into early Monday morning.
The primary severe concerns with these storms will be damaging winds and hail, but we can’t totally rule out a stray tornado. The severe weather threat should diminish as we move closer to sunrise Monday.
Things you can do to help prepare include, moving your vehicle under cover, finding your safe space (usually an interior portion of your home like a closet or bathroom), securing any loose items in the yard, and having a way of receiving alerts after you go to bed like our free First Alert Weather App or a weather radio.
As mentioned, the weather will begin to settle down Monday morning, but we won’t trend completely dry. The area of low pressure triggering tonight’s active weather will move overhead Monday afternoon and evening, triggering a few more scattered to numerous thundershowers.
Some small hail will be possible with these storms, but severe weather is not expected at this time. A lingering shower could even carry over into early Tuesday morning before the area finally trends dry. We stay dry until late Thursday when a weak cold front will push into the area. This cold front will trigger a few scattered showers late Thursday into early Friday. No severe weather is expected, only a minor cool down will occur as a result of this front. Our next big storm system looks to arrive next weekend.
Right now long range weather models are split on timing. For now the forecast calls for scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms Saturday with a likely rain chance at some point Sunday. The severe weather picture is also unclear for next weekend, but we will need to watch for this in later forecasts. We are then expected to trend dry and slightly cooler for the first half of the following work week.
