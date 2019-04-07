FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Keeping an eye on the storm Sunday afternoon

Some small hail will be possible with these storms, but severe weather is not expected at this time. A lingering shower could even carry over into early Tuesday morning before the area finally trends dry. We stay dry until late Thursday when a weak cold front will push into the area. This cold front will trigger a few scattered showers late Thursday into early Friday. No severe weather is expected, only a minor cool down will occur as a result of this front. Our next big storm system looks to arrive next weekend.