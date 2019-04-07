3 females, 1 male wounded in shooting at Shreveport mobile home park

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Four people ages 10-19 were wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in a Shreveport mobile home park.
The three females and one male were shot below the abdomen; and their wounds that did not appear to be life-threatening, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.
Shreveport Fire Department medics have taken all four to a hospital for treatment, a Fire Department spokesman said.
Caddo 911 dispatch records indicate the shooting happened about 1:12 p.m. in the city’s Southern Hills neighborhood.
Someone drove up in Alpha Mobile Home Park in the 400 block of Flournoy Lucas Road and began shooting, Hines said.
Investigators think they know who was in the vehicle, he added.
Police have released no further information about the vehicle, a possible suspect or a motive.
No arrest has been made.
Flournoy Lucas is back open to traffic; but the mobile home park remains cordoned off.
A large crowd had gathering in the mobile home park.
And at one point, more than two dozen police units were on the scene on Flournoy Lucas Road between Linwood Avenue and Crooked Creek Drive, dispatch records show.
A few Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office units responded to an officer’s call for assistance 1:17 p.m. at the same location, dispatch records show.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
