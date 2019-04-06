City to suspend parking restrictions Sunday ahead of severe weather threat

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans will suspend parking restrictions ahead of Sunday’s severe weather event.
City officials say residents will be allowed to park their vehicles on the neutral ground beginning at Noon Sunday and will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Monday. Residents are reminded to not park in the intersections or on the streetcar tracks.
Heavy rains are forecasted for the area Sunday evening through Monday. There is a possibility that some storms may become severe causing street flooding, high winds, hail and possible tornadoes.
Officials say the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has been in contact with the National Weather Service and continues to monitor the weather.
If streets flood, residents are urged to use caution around areas prone to street flooding such as areas under bridges and overpasses. The New Orleans Police Department will ticket any motorists who drive faster than 5 miles per hour on streets with standing water.
To find reports of street flooding visit streetwise.nola.gov.
