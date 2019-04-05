‘Unhackable’ alarm systems for cars may not be so smart after all

(WWBT/WXIX) - Millions of people spent a lot of money buying smart alarm systems for their cars to try to keep thieves out of them.
Now a new report says those alarms, often sold as “unhackable” by their makers, don’t live up to the hype.
Security researchers from Pen Test Partners found major security flaws in smart alarms from two makers- Viper and Pandora Car Alarms.
Those systems are in at least 3 million vehicles and cost hundreds, even thousands of dollars, depending on the vehicle and service plan.
Researchers said the security flaws they found would allow hackers working remotely to unlock the vehicle, disable the alarm, track the vehicle, compromise microphones, and even steal the owner’s personal information.
Researchers say an even more frightening possibility exists — a hacker could kill the car engine while someone was driving it.
Since this report surfaced, Pandora has removed claims from its website that its smart alarms were “unhackable,” and both Pandora and Viper say they’ve fixed those security flaws.
Copyright 2019 WWBT/WXIX. All rights reserved.