Uber sends out safety reminder to users one week after USC student murdered

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Users of the popular ride-sharing app, Uber, received a reminder from the company on Thursday to always be cautious before entering a vehicle that they believe is their ride.
The reminder came through an e-mail sent out to all Uber members one week after USC student Samantha Josephson was kidnapped and murdered.
Josephson, 21, had entered a car in front of a popular nightlife district in Columbia. Investigators would later find her body and charge Nathaniel Rowland with her murder. Authorities believe that Josephson thought Rowland was her Uber driver when she got into the vehicle.
Uber’s warning e-mail reminded users to always match the license plate number of the car they ordered with the vehicle that arrived, to match the car’s make and model and also to check the driver’s photo to ensure that it is the same person behind the wheel.
These simple steps can help to better ensure safety for all Uber passengers. Meanwhile, SC legislators have proposed the ”Samantha L. Josephson Ridesharing Safety Act”, which would require ride-share drivers to possess illuminated signage in order to pick up passengers.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.