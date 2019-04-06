Report: Woman arrested for smoking crack cocaine in hardware store, throwing bricks at customers

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A woman was arrested in Baton Rouge after police say she threw bricks at customers and injured a man in a hardware store on April 1.
According to a police report obtained from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a call April 1 at around 2:46 p.m. at a hardware store located on Eaton Street near Choctaw Drive. The call reported that a woman was “smoking crack cocaine” and “throwing bricks at customers,” according to arrest reports.
Emergency personnel told the responding police officer that Ganea Montague, 41, had “cut someone with her crack pipe.” The officer interviewed Montague, who said she used the instrument to cut a man and threw a brick at a customer’s head, according to her arrest report.
The report stated the man had an 8-inch laceration on his forearm.
Montague was charged with aggravated second-degree battery.
