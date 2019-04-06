RB Chris Curry finds pay dirt twice as Purple beats White in LSU Spring Game

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Sophomore running back Chris Curry scored two touchdowns, as the Purple team held on to beat the White team in the 2019 National L Club Spring Game.
Curry finished with 72 yards on 15 carries and the two TDs. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 77 yards on 12 carries and one touchdown for the White squad. He averaged 6.4 yards per carry.
Quarterback Joe Burrow was 15-for-25 for 159 yards and one touchdown. He also threw an interception on a great defense play by freshman cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.
More to come.
