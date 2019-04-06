RB Chris Curry finds pay dirt twice as Purple beats White in LSU Spring Game

RB Chris Curry finds pay dirt twice as Purple beats White in LSU Spring Game
LSU running back Chris Curry (Source: Josh Auzenne)
By Josh Auzenne | April 6, 2019 at 5:20 PM CDT - Updated April 6 at 5:20 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Sophomore running back Chris Curry scored two touchdowns, as the Purple team held on to beat the White team in the 2019 National L Club Spring Game.

Curry finished with 72 yards on 15 carries and the two TDs. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 77 yards on 12 carries and one touchdown for the White squad. He averaged 6.4 yards per carry.

Quarterback Joe Burrow was 15-for-25 for 159 yards and one touchdown. He also threw an interception on a great defense play by freshman cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

More to come.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.