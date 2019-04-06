No. 7 LSU softball shutout by Mississippi State in Game 1

No. 7 LSU softball shutout by Mississippi State in Game 1
LSU softball head coach Beth Torina (Source: Josh Auzenne)
By Josh Auzenne | April 5, 2019 at 10:27 PM CDT - Updated April 5 at 10:36 PM

STARKVILLE, MS (WAFB) - No. 7 LSU suffered a shutout loss to Mississippi State in Game 1 in Nusz Park in Starkville, MS, Friday night.

The Tigers (31-8, 9-4 SEC) fell 6-0 to the Bulldogs (24-12, 3-7 SEC).

RELATED: Softball falls in Game One to Mississippi State

Shelbi Sunseri started in the circle for LSU and suffered the loss. She gave up five runs on six hits in only two innings of work. Her record drops to 8-5.

Ali Kilponen relieved her and gave up one run on two hits. Both pitchers had one strikeout.

Game 2 is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.