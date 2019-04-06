No. 3 LSU gymnastics advances to Sweet 16

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 3 LSU got past Auburn, Arizona State, and George Washington in the second round of the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional Friday night at the PMAC.
The Tigers finished in first place in the session with a 197.200. They move on to the Sweet 16, which will be held Saturday night in the PMAC.
Sarah Finnegan was the regional champion on beam with a 9.925. McKenna Kelley captured the regional title on floor with a 9.925.
The NCAA Regional Final will feature LSU, Auburn, Utah, and Minnesota. It will start at 7 p.m.
