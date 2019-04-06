Morgan City authorities warn public of email scam

MORGAN CITY, LA (WAFB) - After receiving several reports, the Morgan City Police Department is warning the public to aware of a fraudulent email scam.
The police department said Friday scammers are duplicating the victims’ email accounts. The scammers ten send these emails to financial institutions in attempt to change the victim’s checking account information.
If you believe you’ve been a victim of this scam, you can report it at the Better Business Bureau scam report webpage. The organization also has a scam-tracking service.
