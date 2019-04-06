Library hosting Game of Thrones extravaganza as final season premier looms

April 5, 2019

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Main Library at Goodwood is hosting a Game of Thrones extravaganza just ahead of the premier of the show’s final season on April 14.

Lovers of both the books and show are invited to the library for a free after hours extravaganza. Costumes are encouraged.

The event will be held Saturday, April 6 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Main Library at Goodwood, located at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

The event will feature trivia, jousting, combat demonstrations, games, prizes, and much more.

