1 killed in motorcycle wreck on Stumberg Lane near Coursey Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - One person is dead after a motorcycle wreck near the intersection of Coursey Boulevard and Stumberg Lane.
On Saturday, the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) released the identity of the crash victim as 25-year-old Tyler Welch, an Ethel resident.
The fatal wreck happened just after 4 p.m. Friday. During their investigation, detectives learned a Honda was driving south in the inside lane of Stumberg Lane. A 19-year-old female driver tried to left turn when Welch, who was driving a Kawasaki, struck the passenger side of her vehicle. The Kawasaki was traveling north in the outside lane of Stumberg, according to BRPD.
Investigators believe because of slower moving vehicles, Welch, 25 accelerated into the inside travel lane when he struck the passenger side of the Honda.
Officials pronounced Welch deceased at the scene. The Honda driver was not injured in the crash.
Speed is believed to be a factor in this crash. This investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.