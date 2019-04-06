FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weekend filled with thunderstorms and gusty winds

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Active weather returns in spots today but area wide tomorrow into Monday. First Alert Weather Days have been declared for today (Sat.), tomorrow (Sun.), and Monday.
Saturday’s rains and storms will be scattered in nature and more likely north of Baton Rouge. A Marginal Risk for severe weather is in place this afternoon for areas northwest of Baton Rouge from a line extending from McComb to St. Francisville to Opelousas.
Damaging wind and hail are the main concerns for the NW corner of the WAFB viewing area this afternoon.
This is not to say that a strong t-storm is not possible for metro Baton Rouge with some gusty winds and small hail. Rain chances today will be mostly confined to the afternoon. Winds will be breezy by afternoon and stay breezy through the weekend. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80°s this afternoon.
The threat for strong to severe t-storms will be higher and area wide Sunday. The entire state of Louisiana is under a Slight Risk for severe weather Sunday. Once again the best chance for storms will be during the afternoon and evening hours Sunday.
All modes of severe weather all possible on Sunday. Sunday won’t be a complete wash out with likely rain chances looking to hold off until the evening.
In addition to the severe threat will come a threat for flooding. Heavy rain is likely with storms during the late afternoon and evening. Sunday’s flood threat will hopefully be contained to nuisance street flooding and flooding of low lying flood prone areas. Overnight into Monday, showers and t-storms will continue with the flood threat becoming greater.
Widespread 2-3″ rainfall totals are expected between now and Monday night. Some localized spots could receive 5-6″. Residential flooding is not expected to be a widespread issue, but these localized harder hit areas will have the higher potential for flash flooding of homes and businesses.
Unfortunately we don’t have a good judge yet on where the heaviest rains are projected to fall. Rain intensity will lessen by Monday afternoon and evening. We finally trend dry by late Tuesday morning.
The weather will stay mainly dry through Saturday before our next big storm system is set to arrive by the end of next weekend.
