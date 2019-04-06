FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe weather and heavy rainfall could lead to some flooding

A Slight Risk for severe weather and excessive rainfall are in effect area-wide Sunday into Monday morning. The severe weather threat looks to come to an end by late Monday morning. The majority of the rainfall will be accumulated late Sunday into early Monday. Most in our area are expected to receive 2-3″ with a few localized spots of 5-6″ possible. Rainfall totals look to be highest north of Baton Rouge. Some nuisance street flooding and standing water in low lying flood prone areas will be possible. We can’t completely rule out a few homes or businesses taking on some water in some of the “hardest” hit areas.