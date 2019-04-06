FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe weather and heavy rainfall could lead to some flooding

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Sunday and Monday are First Alert Weather Days as threats for severe weather and heavy rainfall could lead to some localized flooding. The strongest action should hold off until after sunset Sunday.
All modes of severe weather will be possible, with damaging wind and hail being the primary threats.
A Slight Risk for severe weather and excessive rainfall are in effect area-wide Sunday into Monday morning. The severe weather threat looks to come to an end by late Monday morning. The majority of the rainfall will be accumulated late Sunday into early Monday. Most in our area are expected to receive 2-3″ with a few localized spots of 5-6″ possible. Rainfall totals look to be highest north of Baton Rouge. Some nuisance street flooding and standing water in low lying flood prone areas will be possible. We can’t completely rule out a few homes or businesses taking on some water in some of the “hardest” hit areas.
We trend drier by mid week. A weak cold front will arrive Thursday into Friday and could trigger a shower or two. Severe weather won’t be an issue and rainfall totals will be negligible. Our next major storm system is set to arrive by the end of next weekend. Showers and t-storms will once again become likely.
