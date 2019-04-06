The Emerge Center celebrates five years of serving children with autism

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Emerge Center celebrated its fifth anniversary Thursday with a balloon release with current and former Emerge families, staff, Board members and community supporters.
The non-profit organization was founded in 1960 as Baton Rouge Speech and Hearing Foundation before The Emerge Center moved into a larger facility on Innovation Park Drive in April 2014.
“So often, we take for granted the gift of communication. Since opening The Emerge Center, our team has worked every day with resolve and passion to provide hope to families that their child will emerge, find their voice and better connect with the world around them,” said Melissa Juneau, CEO of The Emerge Center. “We are excited to celebrate this important five-year milestone.”
The Center has grown to become the region’s largest nonprofit therapy provider for children with autism and communication challenges. Over time, The Emerge Center expanded its services and staff in the last five years.
