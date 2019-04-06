DOC performs massive search for contraband smuggled into Angola

“I applaud our employees at Louisiana State Penitentiary for what they are doing to fight the smuggling,” said Jimmy Le Blanc, secretary, Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections. “We are making progress in our fight to rid our state prisons of contraband, but we must stay the course, and continue our aggressive efforts. We are not alone in the fight against contraband, state departments of corrections across the country face the same daily battle we face here in Louisiana. Contraband puts our staff and offenders at risk, so it is imperative we continue our efforts to prevent the infiltration of these illegal items into our correctional institutions.”