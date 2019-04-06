DOC performs massive search for contraband smuggled into Angola

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A large-scale operation was held early Saturday, April 6 at Louisiana State Penitentiary involving roughly 250 officers from Louisiana’s state prisons and Probation and Parole Districts across the state. Additionally, the operation was assisted by 16 Department of Corrections dog teams from Louisiana’s state prisons.
The objective was to find contraband smuggled into the prison such as, illicit drugs, cellphones, and weapons.
The search began around 4:00 a.m. Officers were able to confiscate beer, seven cellphones, and a homemade tattoo gun.
The outcome of the operation proved the department’s aggressive efforts to combat contraband to be effective, a spokesperson said.
Officers also drug tested 200 inmates. All tests were negative.
“I applaud our employees at Louisiana State Penitentiary for what they are doing to fight the smuggling,” said Jimmy Le Blanc, secretary, Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections. “We are making progress in our fight to rid our state prisons of contraband, but we must stay the course, and continue our aggressive efforts. We are not alone in the fight against contraband, state departments of corrections across the country face the same daily battle we face here in Louisiana. Contraband puts our staff and offenders at risk, so it is imperative we continue our efforts to prevent the infiltration of these illegal items into our correctional institutions.”
The participating officers were from the following: Allen Correctional Center, Dixon Correctional Institute, Elayn Hunt Correctional Center, Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women, Louisiana State Penitentiary, Rayburn Correctional Center, and Raymond Laborde Correctional Center, along with Probation and Parole Officers from the following districts: Alexandria, Amite, Baton Rouge, Covington, Donaldsonville, Jefferson, Lafayette, Natchitoches, New Iberia, Thibodaux, Vermillion, West Baton Rouge, and Headquarters.
A spokesperson for DOC says officers will discipline those responsible for the illegal items and continue its aggressive efforts against contraband with more operations in the future.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.