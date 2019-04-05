YOUR TURN: Martin Luther King, Jr.

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Memorials were being held across the country this week honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
The civil rights leader, famously known for fighting for equality and his moving “I Have A Dream” speech, was struck down while standing on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel on April 4, 1968.
“A favorite quote, ‘Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.’” Linda Young writes on our WAFB Facebook page. “Visited the the Civil and Human Rights Museum yesterday in Atlanta and became overwhelmed reading his original writings of speeches and sermons. He was truly anointed.”
That was Linda’s turn, now it’s yours. To comment on this or anything else, send an email to YOURTURN@WAFB.com
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.