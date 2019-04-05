Woman arrested, man wanted in Ascension Parish drug seizure

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A woman was arrested and a man is wanted after detectives recovered drugs from a home in Ascension Parish.
Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said Janene Lewis, 35, was arrested Thursday on charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of Heroin, possession of MDMA, possession of Methamphetamine, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of CDS in presence of persons under 17 years of age.
The Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant on a residence on Sue Street in Geismar. The unit found an amount of methamphetamine, a quantity of MDMA, an amount of heroin, an amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and about $30,000 in cash.
Authorities said two children were present in the home. The children were removed and released to family members before detectives searched the home.
Lewis was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail where no bond has been set yet.
Authorities said 33-year-old Tai Hoang is wanted to connection to the drug seizure.
If you know the whereabouts of Hoang, please contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 their anonymous tip line or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.
