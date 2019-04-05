Warning signs of youth vaping

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Only one day after WAFB reported about the challenges Louisiana’s law enforcement community is facing as officials attempt to curb an uptick in underage high school students and young adults illegally purchasing and using “vapes,” the Office of Louisiana Attorney General is urging parents to join the fight.
“As a father, I am troubled by the alarming number of middle school and high school students using e-cigarettes,” said Attorney General Jeff Landry. “And even more concerning is the percentage of youth who are vaping marijuana.”
Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi told WAFB deputies have arrested high school students and young adults for having vape pens which use THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.
Anyone can purchase the pens online, and one of the only safety checks, a pop-up asking if the purchaser is over the age of 18, has no way to confirm if the buyer is telling the truth or not.
Outside of lax oversight online contributing to the spread of youth vaping, the Attorney General’s Office does not have authority to regulate vape pens, leaving Landry with few options outside of educating parents on the dangers of vaping and the signs to detect its use.
Still, Landry says even with his limited ability to fight youth vaping he’s committed to doing what he can to end what some are calling an “epidemic.”
The Attorney General’s Office recommends parents take note of the following tips:
What Parents Should Know
- In Louisiana, vaping is illegal for anyone under the age of 18.
- Adolescent use of nicotine can harm parts of the brain that control attention, learning, mood, and impulse control. It may also increase the risk of addiction to other drugs.
- There is a high level of nicotine intake when vaping e-cigarettes. Some pods may contain as much nicotine as a pack of 20 regular cigarettes.
- Vaping can be difficult to detect because there is no smoke and minimal odor.
- Many vaping devices look like computer flash drives or writing pens.
Common Signs of Vaping
- Kids who vape may drink more liquids or seem more prone to nose bleeds as some of the chemicals can dry out the user’s mouth and nasal passages.
- Kids who vape may develop sensitivity to caffeine. If your child suddenly quit drinking caffeinated beverages, it could be a result of him or her vaping.
- Kids often purchase their vaping products online. Monitor their Internet usage, charges to your financial accounts, and packages that arrive in the mail.
- Kids who vape marijuana may have gel jars containing dabs, small tools to scoop the dabs, or cartridges containing THC oil.
- Kids who vape marijuana may have bloodshot eyes, unusual increases in appetite, and abnormal shifts in behavior and mood.
Negative Effects of Vaping Marijuana
- Marijuana use may have long-lasting effects on the developing adolescent brain.
- Users may have difficulty with critical thinking skills like attention, problem solving, and memory.
- Users may have declines in school performance.
- Users may have impaired reaction time and coordination, especially as it relates to driving.
- Users may have increased risk of mental health issues including depression or anxiety.
