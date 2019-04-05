War veterans get ‘dream flight’ thanks to Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - There are few things in this world that money can’t buy. One of them was recently circling the skies over downtown Baton Rouge.
“Our mission is to give back to those that have given,” said Darryl Fisher.
On Thursday, Fisher gave back in the form of memories and experiences in his 1940 Stearman biplane, the same kind of plane pilots during WWII trained in. On board Thursday were veterans from the Korean War and their wives from the St. James Place Retirement Community. Fisher takes them up for a spin around the city. It’s a time to remember their service and honor their sacrifice.
“When you put a veteran in this airplane, 90-years-old... the emotions, the experience, the memories that it brings back are really powerful,” Fisher said.
“It was fantastic. It was beautiful. It just felt so good to be in the air again,” said Fran McLaurin Taylor, a veteran pilot.
Fisher started doing these flights nine years ago. That first flight grew into Ageless Aviation Dream Foundation. It’s a gift that can’t be bought, only earned through service.
“The flight was beautiful. The river is so high,” said James Keisler, another veteran.
“The feel of it, the wind in my face, the views... maybe the views were the best of all,” Taylor said.
For Fisher and his passengers, it’s not just a ride. It’s a chance to share stories, a chance to live.
“It puts a spring in their step. It gives them energy they haven’t had in years,” said Fisher.
