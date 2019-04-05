VIDEO: Man steals cash, Kool cigarettes in violent gas station robbery

SLIDELL (WVUE) - Slidell police have released surveillance footage of a violent gas station robbery, hoping the public can help identify the man in the video.
Shortly after midnight on Thursday, officers were called to the Shell Gas Station in the 1800 blk. of Old Spanish Trail.
The video shows a man dressed in black enter the store, grab the clerk by the hair and force her to open the cash register.
He takes cash out of the register, as well as several packs of Kool cigarettes while the woman takes cover in the corner behind the counter.
The suspect is described as a black male, wearing all dark clothing with a New Orleans Saints hat, and was driving a black Infinity SUV.
If you can identify this suspect, contact Detective Scott O’Shaughnessy at 985-646-4348 or pio@slidellpd.com. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. You may be eligible for a cash reward.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.