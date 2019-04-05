UPDATE: Two children found dead in Tucson home

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Two children were found dead inside a home on Tucson’s west side on Thursday afternoon, April 4.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department received a report of multiple gunshot victims in the home around 2 p.m. After arriving on scene, the department said the children were found with obvious signs of trauma, but the trauma may not be specifically from gunshots.
PCSD public information officer Dep. James Allerton said there are no suspects in custody. He did not have any information on if detectives had identified who could have been involved.
Neighbors were unnerved by the tragedy.
“Eerie, you know, just uncomfortable feeling because the children," said a neighbor, who asked to not be identified.
The man, who said he has lived on the street for more than 40 years, shared details about the family that a few houses away from him.
“They kept more to themselves. They would wave ‘hi’ or ‘bye,’ but they kept to themselves," he said. “See them every day, they were good kids. They didn’t talk, but they were good kids. She took care of them real good.”
The neighbor said the two children had special needs. He said he watched someone being taken from the home in an ambulance, but PCSD would not confirm that information.
“It’s heartbreaking," said Ruth Parra, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than 50 years. “I never imagined children, really did not think of children."
“I was in a hurry to get here, but then when I saw it was children, my heart just sunk," Laurie Sauceda said. "I wasn’t in a hurry to get here and find out anymore because it was just, I don’t want to know who in the neighborhood it is. Kids ride their bike up and down the street, who are we going to be missing now?”
Detectives were moving in and out of the home late into the night.
For neighbors, the heartbreaking discovery hits too close to home.
“It’s a sickening feeling, especially when it comes to kids. Life is precious and nobody should take someone else’s life, especially kids," said a neighbor.
The investigation is ongoing investigation and this story will be updated as new information becomes available.
