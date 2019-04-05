Tree falls through trailer; owner narrowly escapes

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) - If life was a game of poker, Debra Dillon was just handed a royal flush.
"I am lucky to be alive," said Dillon. "The bed is right there and that's where my pillow was and that's where I lay."
The 61-year-old has lived on Eastover Boulevard in Denham Springs for more than two decades now. Dillon happened to be in her living room Thursday, but something made her get up.
“I heard my son outside hollering and ran to the door, got off the bed, and ran to the door and my neighbors were saying, ‘Get out of the trailer! Get out of the trailer!’ and I heard something behind me boom,” said Dillon.
That boom was the sound of a tree breaking. That royal flush comes after Dillon was dealt several bad hands over the past three years. This makes the third blow for Dillon. In the August 2016 flood, her home took on more than 10 feet of water. Then, back in October of 2018, she lost her son... now this.
"Looks like a tornado went through here," said Dillon.
The damage left behind is pieces of the home’s framing, the metal that’s bent in, and insulation everywhere. Her bed, which has been in the living room since the 2016 flood, is where she was sitting just seconds before the tree came crashing in. Now, this is where you wonder if it was luck or divine intervention. Since her son’s death, it’s been a tough road for Dillon. That’s why she was at church Thursday morning.
"I was depressed to where I wanted to lay down and just die. I didn't want to live and that is why I was talking to the priest," said Dillon.
She says they prayed together. Later that same day, Dillon happened to be sitting right in the tree’s path.
“It was just the grace of God that got me up off of the bed into the door in the nick of time,” said Dillon.
The tree has since been cut into pieces in her backyard and a tarp covers her trailer. On disability, she's limited with her income and did not have insurance on her home.
“I rent the lot, so I have to pay to get the trailer torn down or whatever. It’s not fixable,” said Dillon. “I don’t know what’s going to happen next.”
But at this point, she’s hoping the next hand is a lending hand.
For now, Dillon is living with her daughter and looking for somewhere to store her belongings until she figures out what’s next.
