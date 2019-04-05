Teen missing out of Ascension Parish; no foul play suspected

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Officials are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teenager.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Juvenile Unit is looking for Breanna Stanford, 17, who was last seen on Thursday, April 4.
Sheriff Bobby Webre says Stanford was last seen wearing a black and gray batman hoodie, black or khaki pants, and tennis shoes. She’s approximately 5′2″ and 160 pounds.
No foul play is suspected at this time.
If you know the whereabouts of Stanford, please contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868).
