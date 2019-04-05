Phone of fraternity brother accused in death of Maxwell Gruver has been unlocked

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
UPDATE - APRIL 5
The cell phone of Matthew Naquin, who is charged with negligent homicide in connection with the hazing death of Phi Delta Theta pledge, Max Gruver, has now been unlocked after months of back and forth between Naquin’s attorney and the prosecution.
“They have provided us with the raw data from the phone and a program to read the data. It will take us some time to go through it,” said East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore.
According to The Advocate, Naquin’s attorney, John McLindon, calls this a “big blow to privacy rights.”
ORIGINAL STORY
The defense team for Matthew Naquin, a former LSU student charged with negligent homicide in the death of Phi Delta Theta pledge Max Gruver, has appealed a judge’s ruling that their client must turn over his cell phone password to the prosecution.
On Friday, Feb. 22, the team appealed Judge Higginbotham’s ruling from January, but the 1st Circuit Court is still deciding whether Naquin will be required to give it up.
The FBI still has the phone, and according to District Attorney Hillar Moore, could crack the code before any decisions can be made.
Naquin’s trial is scheduled for July.
