Organization invites public to help plan how resources should be spent serve people on the autism spectrum

“Parents are the experts. They know what is going on and what [their children’s] needs are. It’s important they be able to express that to professionals helping their children. Secondly, it’s important for parents to know that there is a great deal of hope that children with autism do make progress and there are a number of services throughout the area,” said Steven Felix, a doctor and medical director of Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health Pediatric Development and Therapy Center.