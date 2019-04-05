Organization invites public to help plan how resources should be spent serve people on the autism spectrum

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Louisiana’s healthcare providers are planning for the year ahead during National Autism Awareness Month with hopes to see a major increase in the resources dedicated to those in the community who are on the autism spectrum.
The Capital Area Autism Network (CAAN), a group of professionals who are working to improve resources for families of individuals with autism throughout the region, will host their inaugural Autism Community Town Hall Event to discuss their work and make families are aware of what CANN does to help them. CANN says the event is also about listening to those living with autism to find out what issues they’re having and work to better address those needs.
Autism Community Town Hall Event
- Where: 100 Lafayette St., Baton Rouge, LA 70801
- Date: Saturday, April 6, 2019
- Time: 10-11:30 a.m.
- COST: Free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided.
“Parents are the experts. They know what is going on and what [their children’s] needs are. It’s important they be able to express that to professionals helping their children. Secondly, it’s important for parents to know that there is a great deal of hope that children with autism do make progress and there are a number of services throughout the area,” said Steven Felix, a doctor and medical director of Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health Pediatric Development and Therapy Center.
Felix says the event is a space where families can bring up their concerns about problems with finding a therapist, finding services, and receiving reimbursement for services, which CANN is intending to work with lawmakers to seek solutions for.
“I think one area of concern is reimbursement through insurance and Medicaid. We’re seeking to work with legislators to see how we can improve delivery of services, and improve financial reimbursements for services we provide.”
