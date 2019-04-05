Man wrecks bicycle, crashes into ditch, dies overnight

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A body was discovered in a ditch on Greenwell Springs Road Friday afternoon, per emergency officials.
The body was found Friday, April 5 in the 10300 block of Greenwell Springs Road between Evan Brooks and Ridgemont drives.
Emergency officials say the body of a man was found on the side of the road in a ditch. A bicycle was also found nearby. The coroner’s office says they believe a man riding a bike crashed Thursday night and fell into the ditch, injuring himself.
The man appears to have died from his injuries while in the ditch overnight. The coroner’s office also says they were able to review surveillance video from a nearby location that showed the man was not hit by a vehicle.
No identity or official cause of death has been released at this time.
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene of assist with the investigation as well.
Details are currently limited. We will update this story when we know more.
