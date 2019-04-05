Driver who killed woman in Lamborghini crash out of jail after 9 months

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The man convicted of killing a woman while he was driving drunk in a Lamborghini was released from jail after 9 months in jail. He was originally sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years were suspended.
Jason Adams accepted a sentencing deal for for the death of Kristi Lirette after a crash Tchoupitoulas St. in 2016.
New Orleans police said Adams had a blood-alcohol level of .11, over the legal limit of .08. He was driving over 115 mph when his car slammed into a floodwall.
Lirette was pronounced dead on the scene. Adams suffered a broken leg.
Adams only had to serve 35 percent of the five years because his vehicular homicide conviction was not designated a crime of violence.
Adams took classes and earned an additional 370 days of credit, according to the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office.
Under state law, he could only use 360 days of that, which allowed him to be released on March 29. He started serving his sentence on June 22, 2018.
“Outcomes like this will become more common as our city and state implement policies aimed solely at reducing jail and prison populations, with scant consideration of victims,” District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.