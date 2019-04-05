LSU junior guard Skylar Mays to enter 2019 NBA Draft

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU junior guard announced via his Instagram account that he will be entering the 2019 NBA Draft. “I am now announcing my decision to declare for the NBA draft,” Mays said in his post.
Mays was a second-team All-SEC selection as part of the LSU team that went 28-6 overall with a 16-2 record in winning the SEC regular season championship and advancing to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Mays was named to the Google Cloud CoSIDA First-Team Academic All-America team with a 4.01 GPA in pre-med/kinesiology.
The Baton Rouge native, had his best of three years with the Tigers this year. Mays was averaging 13.4 points a game with 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game.
In his three seasons his average has gone from 8.3 points in 2016-17 to 11.3 in 2017-18 and 13.4 this past year to average 11.1 points and 2.8 assists for his 99 games over three seasons.
The LSU junior started in all 35 games this past season, averaging 33.1 minutes per game. He made 123 career threes and was 275-of-327(84.1%) including a high of 129-of-150 (86.0%) this year.
Mays is one of 42 players to have scored 1,000 career points and in the Michigan State Sweet 16 game finished his third year with, 1,100 points. In his three years at LSU is 15th on the school assist list and 12th in total steals.
