LSU gymnastics begins hunt for NCAA Championships berth

The first session of the second round Friday will feature No. 6 Utah, No. 11 Minnesota, BYU and Arkansas at 2 p.m. The top-seeded Tigers will then face off against No. 14 Auburn, Arizona State and George Washington. The evening session will begin at 7 p.m. and will include the top-seed Tigers, No. 14 Auburn, Arizona State and the winner of the first round. The top two teams from each second round session will advance to the Regional Final at 7 p.m. on Saturday.