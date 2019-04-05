LSU gymnastics begins hunt for NCAA Championships berth

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The No. 3 LSU gymnastics squad begins its hunt for the program’s 30th NCAA Championships appearance and 18th regional titles April 5-6 in the PMAC.
The LSU Tigers will host nine of the nation’s top teams with two teams advancing to the NCAA Championships in Forth Worth, Texas, April 19-20.
The meets on Friday and Saturday will be streamed live on WatchESPN.com and the app. Lyn Rollins along with All-Americans Kaleigh Dickson Abboud and Lori Strong Ballard will call the action on Friday and Saturday evening.
The first session of the second round Friday will feature No. 6 Utah, No. 11 Minnesota, BYU and Arkansas at 2 p.m. The top-seeded Tigers will then face off against No. 14 Auburn, Arizona State and George Washington. The evening session will begin at 7 p.m. and will include the top-seed Tigers, No. 14 Auburn, Arizona State and the winner of the first round. The top two teams from each second round session will advance to the Regional Final at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
LSU has advanced to the NCAA Regional 37 times out of 38 years. This seasons marks the Tigers 35th-straight year of competing in a regional. The gymnastics program has finished in the previous 36 NCAA Regional appearances: First Place -12 times; Second Place – 14 times; Third Place- nine times; Seventh Place – one time.
This will mark the 11th time LSU has hosted an NCAA Regional.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.