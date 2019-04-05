LSP release identity of pedestrian struck, killed by WBR work release van

PORT ALLEN, LA (WAFB) - An on-duty West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a deadly crash early Friday morning while driving a work release van.
A pedestrian was killed in the crash. Authorities identified him as 37-year-old Clinell Robertson of Plaquemine.
According to officials, the deputy, identified as 20-year-old Alberto Casco of Brusly, was traveling to pick up a work release inmate southbound on LA 1 near Emily Drive at approximately 1:30 a.m. when they struck Robertson, who was walking in the roadway.
Officials say it is not uncommon for the vans to be moving at that time. The work release inmates work around the clock.
Louisiana State Police have taken over the investigation. It is not clear who was at fault or if any charges will be filed.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.