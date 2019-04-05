Juvenile runaway reported missing from New Orleans East

14-year-old Anastasia Bridges was reported missing from her New Orleans East home. She is described as a habitual runaway.
By Tiffany Baptiste | April 5, 2019 at 11:17 AM CDT - Updated April 5 at 11:34 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a teen reported as a runaway.

Police are searching for 14-year-old Anastasia Bridges, who was last seen leaving her home in the 4500 block of Papania Drive.

The person who reported Bridges missing described her as a habitual runaway.

Bridges was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray pants and red and black shoes.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Anastasia Bridges, they are asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives as (504) 658-6070.

