Juvenile runaway reported missing from New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a teen reported as a runaway.
Police are searching for 14-year-old Anastasia Bridges, who was last seen leaving her home in the 4500 block of Papania Drive.
The person who reported Bridges missing described her as a habitual runaway.
Bridges was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray pants and red and black shoes.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Anastasia Bridges, they are asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives as (504) 658-6070.
