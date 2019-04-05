Islamic Center of BR and Lifeshare Blood Center host community blood drive Sunday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Islamic Center of Baton Rouge is partnering with Lifeshare Blood Center and LSU’s Muslim Student Association to host a community blood drive Sunday, April 7.
This will be the 13th semi-annual blood drive held at the center.
Lunch will be provided by sponsors of the event. There will also be snacks and refreshments for attendees throughout the day.
Blood donors should eat a healthy meal, bring a picture ID, and be at least 18-years-old.
Individuals who are 16-years-old can donate blood with parental consent.
For more information, call the Islamic Center of Baton Rouge at 225-387-3617.
Organizers say they want people to come to donate blood and learn about the Muslim community in Baton Rouge.
The blood drive will be held on Sunday, April 7, between 1 and 8 p.m. at the Islamic Center of Baton Rouge. It’s located at 820 W Chimes St.
