Happy feet: Proper foot care essential for healthy lifestyle

(CNN) - Don't take your feet for granted.
They work hard and can tell you more about your health than you may realize.
Comfortable shoes are very important but so are personal habits in order to avoid serious problems later.
People diagnosed with diabetes especially need to pay attention.
Some diabetics have a reduced blood flow to the legs and feet, which can make it difficult to recognize a problem.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest seeing a podiatrist at least once a year.
It’s best to not smoke or stop if you do.
Smoking can reduce blood flow to the feet.
Be active and maintain a healthy weight but try and choose foot friendly activities.
The CDC also suggests being familiar with and recognizing the body's warning signs about potential health issues with the feet.
Those may include tingling or burning, numbness, color and temperature change, leg pain or cramping.
See a doctor if you recognize these signs.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.