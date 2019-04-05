FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stormy Sunday on the way

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Most of the WAFB area spent Friday under the clouds, with scattered showers running from west to east across the coastal parishes. We could still see a few showers sneak into metro Baton Rouge later in the day, but anything that does move into the Capital City should be winding down long before midnight.
Be ready for areas of fog for Saturday morning’s sun up. It should be a mostly dry morning, although we can’t rule out a spotty morning shower or two. Wake up temperatures for the Red Stick will be in the low to mid 60s Saturday morning, with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 80s for the afternoon. Expect a mostly cloudy to cloudy Saturday, with isolated afternoon thundershowers. Set rain chances at 20 percent to possibly 30 percent, but without any severe weather threats.
By contrast, it’s shaping up to be a stormy Sunday, with the NWS Storm Prediction Center posting the entire WAFB viewing area under a slight risk for severe storms. Much like we saw Thursday, some neighborhoods can expect heavy downpours as well. In addition, rain remains likely Monday too, with widespread two-day rain totals running from 1” to 3”, with locally higher amounts according to the NWS Weather Prediction Center’s rainfall experts.
We dry it out with a mostly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures for both days climb in the low 80s. Thursday looks good too, and we anticipate a mostly dry Friday (April 11 and 12) as well. Forecast confidence for the following weekend is low, but the current First Alert Extended Outlook calls for rains to return turn for both Saturday and Sunday (April 13 and 14).
