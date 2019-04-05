FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stormy Sunday on the way

Be ready for areas of fog for Saturday morning’s sun up. It should be a mostly dry morning, although we can’t rule out a spotty morning shower or two. Wake up temperatures for the Red Stick will be in the low to mid 60s Saturday morning, with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 80s for the afternoon. Expect a mostly cloudy to cloudy Saturday, with isolated afternoon thundershowers. Set rain chances at 20 percent to possibly 30 percent, but without any severe weather threats.