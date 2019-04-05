Female officer shot in Abbeville; suspect arrested

ABBEVILLE, LA (WAFB) -
UPDATE - APRIL 4, 10:15 p.m.
Nahshon Ishamael Brooks has been arrested in Lafayette Parish. LSP says numerous agencies assisted in his capture, including the U.S. Marshals Service, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Abbeville Police Department, and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.
ORIGINAL STORY
Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for allegedly shooting an officer in Abbeville.
Authorities say a female officer was shot in the 600 block of N. Gertrude Street Wednesday night just before 8 p.m. after conducting a traffic stop.
Louisiana State Police Detectives have identified the suspect Nahshon Ishmael Brooks, 29.
The officer was airlifted to a hospital and is in stable condition, according to Abbeville Mayor Mark Piazza.
Police say the suspect, described only as a black male, shot the officer twice then fled. Witnesses told KATC-TV officers drew their guns on a house on N. Gertrude Road and K-9s were seen sniffing out the area. People living close by are cautioned to stay inside.
Anyone with information on Brooks’ whereabouts is asked to call Louisiana State Police at 337-262-5880.
