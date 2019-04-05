ETX boy battling leukemia spreads hope, love one card at a time

CENTER, TX (KSLA) - When 5-year-old Liam Hill was diagnosed with leukemia in 2017, his mother, Ashley Hill, was left in a state of shock.
“I was pinching myself at one point saying, ‘wake up from this nightmare, this is just a dream, wake up,’ and I never woke up,” said Hill. “It was not a dream.”
Liam was diagnosed with the disease in North Carolina, but later moved to Center with his mother to be closer to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, where he was undergoing rounds of chemotherapy.
“It’s really not a feeling I think any parent can put into words, it’s gut wrenching,” said Hill. “It’s terrifying, I remember the room kind of going blurry, going black.”
However, as Liam continued his treatment, he began to receive cards of encouragement, which Hill said quickly morphed into the best part of his day.
“These cards and letters started coming everyday, so that became a ray of sunshine on a dark day because it didn’t matter how sick or weak he was,” said Hill. “He mustered up courage everyday to go to the mailbox and get his cards and letters.”
But, Liam wanted to return the favor. He had an idea.
“He said to me he wants to send his friends cards,” said Hill. “By friends, he means the children who are also battling cancer right now.”
Cards of Courage was born. It’s mission is simple: send cards of hope, love and encouragement to children everywhere fighting cancer, which reminds them that they are not alone in their battles.
“It started out with me networking through Facebook, finding other children battling cancers,” said Hill. “It has completely blossomed into something I never imagined.”
Since Cards of Courage’s inception, Liam and his mom have collectively sent 800 cards to children suffering from cancer, which planted similar seeds in other families.
“It’s not just Liam sending cards now, it’s hundreds of people taking information off pages with children’s names and also sending cards,” Hill said.
He might just be five, but Liam has left a lifelong mark on the lives of countless children. A lesson his mother will carry with her forever.
“If he can battle cancer and still think about somebody other than himself, then our worries are pretty minuscule,” said Hill. “There is always a reason to smile.”
Ashley said Liam is set to complete cancer treatments next year.
Liam is also the youngest ambassador for Show Me Your Gold, an organization which raises awareness for childhood cancer.
