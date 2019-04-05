EBR School Board takes small step toward potential layoffs

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board (EBRPSS) took a small step toward potential layoffs Thursday night. Members authorized the beginning of the Reduction In Force (RIF) process. Superintendent Warren Drake called it a “necessary precaution.”
The system needs to cut between $20 and $30 million ahead of the next fiscal year, which begins on July 1.
A letter was sent to all EBRPSS employees on Tuesday, April 2 laying out the problem and possible solutions. It warned that the RIF process would begin in April.
Drake says a committee has been working for the past year to make cuts that don’t involve layoffs. He says between 200 and 300 employees are expected to leave the system on their own at the end of year. The board is also looking to cut contracts, and they’ve asked each department to reduce their budget by 10 percent. The goal is to minimize the impact in the classroom.
“When principals meets with HR next week, we’re gonna’ say to them, ‘What can you do in your school? We want to see where you are,’ And so it won’t be the same for every school. We’re not gonna’ say you have to cut 8 percent,” Drake said.
The EBR Federation of Teachers is one group watching the action very closely. They’re hopeful layoffs will be avoided.
“Right now, we’re not worried, because we’ve gone through this process before, and for us it’s a formality,” said President Angela Reams-Brown.
But this week’s uncertainty sent a ripple of anxiety through the system.
“We’ve gotten some calls as soon as it hit the paper from some nervous members who are worried about whether or not they’ll have jobs and if they could possibly be one of the individuals that’s laid off, and right now we’re just telling them to be patient,” Reams-Brown said.
The RIF proposal goes up for final approval at the board meeting on April 18. Then it will be another full month before any decisions are made.
“Once we get to about May 19, we will know if we need to implement a RIF,” Drake said. “I don’t think we will, but if we do I don’t think it will be across all levels.”
Until then, some 6,000 employees will be holding their breath.
Drake wrote the following letter to EBRPSS employees:
Dear EBR Team Member,
First, I want to thank you for all you do for our children in our school system. As you may know, our expenditures have exceeded our revenues which makes it necessary for us to reduce our budget. The staff, principals and I, including our Board, have been working for weeks and months to find ways to accomplish this and we are making great headway toward our goal. Also, we usually have between 200 and 300 employees leaving the system for a variety of reasons at the end of the year. This would mean that through attrition and recommended cuts, I believe we can reach our goal of reducing the budget by between 20 and 30 million dollars.
Each department has been asked to make a significant reduction in their budget of a minimum of at least 10% which will be more than we ask of schools because I think we need to respect and honor the learning environment in our schools. We have taken a close look at contracts and most will be reduced by at least 10%, some by 50% and some eliminated. Everyone, every department and every school in the system has to have responsibility to help us find ways to accomplish this goal.
Although I feel that we can meet this goal through the means I have talked about, I will implement through the Board, the Reduction In Force (RIF) protocol beginning at the April Committee of the Whole. This involves the Board approving a Resolution that begins the process. If approved by the Board at the April 18th Board meeting, Human Resources will mail out letters to every employee announcing the general RIF protocol. Also, letters will be delivered to every employee through their immediate supervisor that will need to be signed for by that employee. Principals, department heads and supervisors will be asked to have a meeting to make this happen and signature pages will be returned to HR. After May 18th, we will take a look at the budget and only implement the RIF if we feel that it is needed to reach our goal. Again, I feel like we will not need to do this but it is a possibility. Although everyone will get a letter, if a RIF is necessary, it is possible that only some job descriptions would be affected, and if so, then a separate letter would go out. That decision, if necessary, would be done at the end of May and the Board votes on the 2019-2020 budget at the June meeting.
I feel it is important to let you know that this is on the agenda for this month but also that I don’t think we will need to implement it. Again, I want to reiterate that I will only implement the RIF if we cannot significantly reduce our budget through the proactive actions we are taking now.
I want to thank you for your dedication and service to our children every day but, especially during this testing season which is extra stress on all of us. Your job is critical to the wellbeing of our students, our schools and our system. If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to contact your Supervisor or me.
Sincerely,
Warren Drake
