EBR School Board takes small step toward potential layoffs

Although I feel that we can meet this goal through the means I have talked about, I will implement through the Board, the Reduction In Force (RIF) protocol beginning at the April Committee of the Whole. This involves the Board approving a Resolution that begins the process. If approved by the Board at the April 18th Board meeting, Human Resources will mail out letters to every employee announcing the general RIF protocol. Also, letters will be delivered to every employee through their immediate supervisor that will need to be signed for by that employee. Principals, department heads and supervisors will be asked to have a meeting to make this happen and signature pages will be returned to HR. After May 18th, we will take a look at the budget and only implement the RIF if we feel that it is needed to reach our goal. Again, I feel like we will not need to do this but it is a possibility. Although everyone will get a letter, if a RIF is necessary, it is possible that only some job descriptions would be affected, and if so, then a separate letter would go out. That decision, if necessary, would be done at the end of May and the Board votes on the 2019-2020 budget at the June meeting.