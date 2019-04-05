Dunham teacher Kris Harrell named Apple distinguished educator

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge school teacher was named a distinguished educator by Apple, Inc.
Kris Harrell, a teacher at Dunham School, was given the honor that recognizes educators transforming teaching and learning in their schools through their innovative use of technology in the classroom.
“Combining tech tools with the Harkness method has made a positive impact in class. Students love talking about what they created and explaining the rationale behind diagrams, fake tweets, instagram posts, emoji translations, movie trailers and other tools. These serve as great conversation stimulators and segues into primary source analysis,” he added.
Harrell’s favorite interactive classroom tools are Nearpod and iMovie. “Technology in the classroom allows me to empower my students by giving them a variety of outlets to showcase their learning. Every student learns differently, so I don’t think we should require students to demonstrate what they’ve learned in the same way all the time, “ Harrell said.
Harrell started teaching at Dunham in 2007, and has taught both Middle and Upper School students in social studies, science and physical education. For the past 8 years, he has taught World Civilizations to 9th grade students. A graduate of LSU, Harrell has been a designated Apple Teacher since 2016.
The Baton Rouge educator will join other ADEs for an intense week of training in Bethesda, Maryland this summer.
Kris is one of 550 new members in the Apple Distinguished Educator Class of 2019 and one of four in Louisiana. He is the second Dunham School faculty member to be named a ADE.
