Critical need for type O donors in Southeast Louisiana

(WAFB) - The Blood Center says it’s in critical need of type O blood donations this week. The center is the primary supplier of blood and blood components to more than 30 hospitals and outpatient facilities in Southeast Louisiana and Southern Mississippi.
“Our current inventory levels coupled with shortages occurring throughout the country are placing The Blood Center, the hospitals we serve and potentially area patients in a difficult situation. We need all eligible donors to come forward now and help to replenish an already declining supply,” says Billy Weales, President and CEO for The Blood Center.
The blood center says all blood types are needed, but type O is in high demand.
While 60% of the population is eligible to donate, less than 5% actually does. The Blood Center says it needs to collect between 300 to 350 pints of blood every day to maintain a healthy and stable community blood supply,
For more information on blood donation, call (800) 86-BLOOD or visit TheBloodCenter.org.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.