Busy weekend coming up in Baton Rouge; avoid traffic with these tips

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The busy weekend in Baton Rouge kicks off with Live After Five at the Raising Cane’s River Center Friday evening and on Saturday and Sunday, the Ebb & Flow Festival will fill the heart of downtown with music, art, and swarms of people.
LSU is also having a busy weekend; the spring game kicks off Saturday, April 5, LSU Baseball will have a double header, and gymnastics will also be hosting a meet.
The LSU Police Department will be directing traffic on campus, but for anyone who’s planning on going downtown, Davis Rhorer, executive director of the Downtown Development District (DDD), has a few recommendations.
"We do have parts of North Boulevard under construction,” Rhorer said. “We are starting to try and finish it up now and the library is full steam under construction now, so just be mindful of those areas, but it’s just parts. You’ll be able to navigate around really easily.”
He urges people to park in the River Center and Convention Center garages.
“All of the artists, or a lot of them, are located on Lafayette Street near North Boulevard, but the whole festival comes around to City Plaza, which is, again, way off the street and right near the parking, so you could easily walk through 3rd Street to get to all the events,” he said.
If you are going downtown, but want to avoid the festivities, Rhorer says you should be able to avoid the festival traffic.
“You can come in Convention Street, Florida Street, Laurel Street, Main Street, North Street. River Street will be open,” he said. “It’s the ring road around downtown, so again, come in Florida, you’ll have no problem at all.”
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.