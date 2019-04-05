Body found on Greenwell Springs Road

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A body was discovered in a ditch on Greenwell Springs Road Friday afternoon, per emergency officials.
The incident happened Friday, April 5 in the 10300 block of Greenwell Springs Road between Evan Brooks and Ridgemont drives.
Emergency officials say the body was found on the side of the road in a ditch. A bicycle was also found nearby. It’s unclear at this point how the person died. The coroner’s office is also on scene.
The Baton Rouge Police Department is on scene investigating the death.
Details are currently limited. We will update this story when we know more.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.