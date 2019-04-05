Authorities looking for two men accused of beating employee, robbing Family Dollar in Albany

“Albany Police asked for the assistance of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office once more details of this case were learned. Here’s what we know: two unidentified males wearing bandanas over their faces and gloves pulled up to the store. It is believed the suspects were two black males according to the victims. Once in the parking lot, the suspects approached a female employee at the front door. She was beaten. That victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. They entered the store and hit another female employee. That victim was checked out on scene and released. We know the suspects then grabbed some merchandise and cash before fleeing the scene,” said Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.