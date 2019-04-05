Authorities looking for two men accused of beating employee, robbing Family Dollar in Albany

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Officials are looking for two men who are accused of robbing a Family Dollar in Albany.
The Albany Police Department says they initially responded to a call about a robbery at the Family Dollar in the 29000 block of LA 43 on Thursday, April 4 around 9:30 p.m.
“Albany Police asked for the assistance of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office once more details of this case were learned. Here’s what we know: two unidentified males wearing bandanas over their faces and gloves pulled up to the store. It is believed the suspects were two black males according to the victims. Once in the parking lot, the suspects approached a female employee at the front door. She was beaten. That victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. They entered the store and hit another female employee. That victim was checked out on scene and released. We know the suspects then grabbed some merchandise and cash before fleeing the scene,” said Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
LPSO official say a nearby surveillance camera was able to get a shot of the suspects’ vehicle.
“Detectives continue to work with our partners at the Albany PD to follow the evidence. At this point, it’s unclear if the suspects were armed. This is concerning for this small community. We are doing everything in our power to solve this case. Today, we need help from you, though. If you see or hear anything, call us. Help us help this community,” Ard said.
Anyone with information is asked to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
The investigation is ongoing.
