Working to protect children during Child Abuse and Prevention month

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - “Your anxiety level… I already feel tense. He won’t stop crying,” said Abby Reed, Executive Director of Family Guidance and Outreach Center, while holding a crying baby doll.
This is what a lot of people like with crying babies, but groups abuse say neglect, hitting, and punching are not the answer.
“It wasn’t that hard and all of these things light up in this baby’s brain that show what’s been affected just from the shaking,” Abby said, pointing to different parts of the doll’s brain, showing how different parts of the brain can be affected from shaking a baby or just treating it incorrectly.
“[The shaking] wasn’t even that hard and all of these things light up in this baby’s brain that show what’s going to affect just from the shaking."
Reed, throughout the year, aims to bring to bring the abuse numbers down through classes and programs through the Center.
“We have free parenting classes that we offer. There’s no catch at all. We offer free anger management classes. We have a staff of program coordinators that go to all of the schools here in local Lubbock and the surrounding communities to talk to kids about emotional wellness and anger.”
There were 1,126 reported cases of child abuse in Lubbock county in 2018 alone.
“Anger is a normal emotion. It is okay to feel anger, but what we’re trying to do is get them with tools to handle and manage that anger."
She says prevention is key and don’t be afraid to report anything out of the ordinary that you see.
“If you know someone who has a baby and they seem a little more withdrawn than normal or they’re really struggling and you notice bruises on the infant or you notice maybe a little bit of delays in their cognition or development, it’s always okay to call 911. It’s always okay to notify CPS.”
Abby added that it’s okay to make these important phone calls because sometimes by the time you do it, it’s already too late- especially in infants because they cannot speak for themselves.
Head to https://www.familyguidancecenterlubbock.org/ for more information.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.