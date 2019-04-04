Topgolf success spreads beyond the tees

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Since the first swing of a club, the Topgolf in Baton Rouge has been a success.
"On the first day we opened, we had a couple guys outside waiting outside our doors from New Orleans,” said JaLee Pilkington, marketing manager.
People have come from far and wide to tee off in the multi-story driving range.
“We’ve had people from New Orleans all the time,” Pilkington said. “Lafayette, Prairieville, Gonzales, even Lake Charles. You can see it from all over Louisiana coming in, so it’s not just from Baton Rouge.”
Pilkington says with all the people that have come in, it has been great for not only Topgolf’s business, but the City of Baton Rouge as a whole.
"I mean, we’ve hired on 400 plus associates, so it’s just been a great addition to, I think, the Baton Rouge economy,” she said.
District 9 Councilman Dwight Hudson says the company’s success has put Baton Rouge on the map for big entertainment attractions, similar to the likes of Dallas.
“It’s great that it’s in my area, sure, but really, this should be looked at as a big economic win for all of East Baton Rouge Parish,” Hudson said. “I mean, everyone gets to go to Topgolf and enjoy the venue they have and certainly the entire area is going to reap the benefits as well.”
He didn’t have any specific numbers regarding what the sales tax benefits have been so far, but he suspects the increased traffic brought from Topgolf has been great for surrounding businesses.
"We consider this a big economic win for the area,” he said.
