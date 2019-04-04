Teen arrested, accused of breaking into house, holding people at gunpoint

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A teenager has been arrested for reportedly breaking into a home and holding several people at gunpoint.
Authorities with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office say Brennan Shy, 17, is charged with four counts of attempted armed robbery, four counts of attempted armed robbery with a firearm, home invasion, and aggravated kidnapping.
APSO says on March 25 just before 11 p.m., deputies responded to a house on Highway 621 about an attempted armed robbery. When deputies got there, they learned that three males wearing hoodies entered the home brandishing guns at the four victims inside. The three were able to run away before deputies got there. Officials say nothing was taken from the home.
During the investigation, deputies were able to identify one of the suspects as Shy. The two others are still being sought. They are both described as short black males who were wearing black hoodies.
Shy was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. No bond has been set at this time.
Anyone with information on the other two suspects is asked to call APSO at 225-621-4636 or text an anonymous tip to 847411. Those with info can also call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.