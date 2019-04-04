SU women’s basketball head coach Carlos Funchess wins Coach of the Year honor

TAMPA, FL (WAFB) - Southern women’s basketball head coach Carlos Funchess has been named the 2019 Spalding Maggie Dixon NCAA Division I Rookie Coach of the Year.
Funchess led the Lady Jags to their first SWAC Tournament championship since 2010, which resulted in a berth in the NCAA Tournament. He was also named the SWAC Coach of the Year.
The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) made the announcement Wednesday.
“The WBCA is proud to announce Carlos Funchess as the winner of the 2019 Spalding Maggie Dixon DI Rookie Coach of the Year award,” said WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew. “Carlos led his team to a remarkable season. We celebrate his effort and effectiveness on the basketball court as a teacher and equally applaud the extensive role he plays in impacting the lives of his student-athletes.”
The award honors a WBCA member NCAA Division I head coach who has led their team to a successful season during their first year on the sideline. It is named in honor of the late Maggie Dixon, who in her inaugural season as the Army head coach, led the Black Knights to the 2006 Patriot League title and their first-ever appearance in the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship tournament. Dixon, 29, died of an undiagnosed heart condition just weeks later, on April 6, 2006.
