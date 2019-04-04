Southern University Museum of Arts damaged by lightning strike

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say a lightning strike damaged the Southern University Museum of Arts on Thursday, April 4.
Mark Miles, a fire department spokesperson, said that the building was unoccupied when the lightning hit the museum around 8:30 a.m.
Crews arrived on scene to discover bricks from the building were the ground due to the strike.
The fire was from the lightning strike was contained to the roof.
Miles credits his department’s quick response in stopping the fire from spreading.
Investigators estimate the lightning strike caused approximately $30,000 to the building.
